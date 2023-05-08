English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stylam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.83 crore, up 31.8% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.83 crore in March 2023 up 31.8% from Rs. 179.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2023 up 62.78% from Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2023 up 53.81% from Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022.

    Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 15.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.62 in March 2022.

    Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,202.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 17.41% over the last 12 months.

    Stylam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.83233.98179.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.83233.98179.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.01129.37110.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.08--0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.441.32-3.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5917.9214.13
    Depreciation4.413.805.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.0646.0138.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1135.5614.16
    Other Income0.700.217.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.8135.7721.16
    Interest0.574.082.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.2431.6919.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.2431.6919.03
    Tax9.457.682.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7924.0116.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7924.0116.46
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8114.179.62
    Diluted EPS15.8114.179.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8114.179.62
    Diluted EPS15.8114.179.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Stylam Ind #Stylam Industries
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am