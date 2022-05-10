 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stylam Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.69 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.69 crore in March 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 166.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2022 down 29.79% from Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022 down 23.78% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2021.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 986.10 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months

Stylam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.69 168.71 166.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.69 168.71 166.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.13 102.15 97.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.63 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.02 -4.11 -9.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.13 14.55 12.69
Depreciation 5.64 5.99 5.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.59 30.58 34.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.16 18.93 25.33
Other Income 7.00 4.58 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.16 23.51 29.65
Interest 2.13 2.02 1.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.03 21.49 28.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.03 21.49 28.36
Tax 2.57 5.87 4.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.46 15.63 23.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.46 15.63 23.44
Equity Share Capital 8.47 8.47 8.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.62 9.24 13.84
Diluted EPS 9.62 9.24 13.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.62 9.24 13.84
Diluted EPS 9.62 9.24 13.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
