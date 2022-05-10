Stylam Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.69 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.69 crore in March 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 166.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2022 down 29.79% from Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022 down 23.78% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2021.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 986.10 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months