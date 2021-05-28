Stylam Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.50 crore, up 58.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.50 crore in March 2021 up 58.47% from Rs. 105.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2021 up 354.92% from Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021 up 84.47% from Rs. 19.06 crore in March 2020.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.85 in March 2020.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 876.60 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.53% returns over the last 6 months and 642.06% over the last 12 months.