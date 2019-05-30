Stylam Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 124.78 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.78 crore in March 2019 up 21.69% from Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2019 up 36.27% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2019 up 34.51% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2018.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.00 in March 2018.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 711.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.