    Stylam Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.68 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.68 crore in June 2023 down 3.96% from Rs. 234.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2023 up 32.64% from Rs. 20.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.29 crore in June 2023 up 18.93% from Rs. 35.56 crore in June 2022.

    Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.35 in June 2022.

    Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,589.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.39% returns over the last 6 months and 41.15% over the last 12 months.

    Stylam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations225.68236.83234.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations225.68236.83234.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.82135.01144.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.080.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.57-5.44-10.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6018.5915.39
    Depreciation5.124.415.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9148.0650.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6536.1129.56
    Other Income0.510.700.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1736.8129.79
    Interest0.710.572.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4636.2427.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4636.2427.60
    Tax8.699.456.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7726.7920.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7726.7920.94
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3815.8112.35
    Diluted EPS16.3815.8112.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3815.8112.35
    Diluted EPS16.3815.8112.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

