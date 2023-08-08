Stylam Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.68 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.68 crore in June 2023 down 3.96% from Rs. 234.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2023 up 32.64% from Rs. 20.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.29 crore in June 2023 up 18.93% from Rs. 35.56 crore in June 2022.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.35 in June 2022.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,589.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.39% returns over the last 6 months and 41.15% over the last 12 months.