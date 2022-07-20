 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stylam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.99 crore, up 79.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.99 crore in June 2022 up 79.61% from Rs. 130.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.77% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in June 2021.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,049.95 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.54% returns over the last 6 months

Stylam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 234.99 179.69 130.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 234.99 179.69 130.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.55 110.13 76.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.04 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.85 -3.02 -7.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.39 14.13 11.76
Depreciation 5.77 5.64 5.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.56 38.59 23.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.56 14.16 20.54
Other Income 0.24 7.00 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.79 21.16 20.89
Interest 2.20 2.13 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.60 19.03 19.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.60 19.03 19.12
Tax 6.66 2.57 5.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.94 16.46 13.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.94 16.46 13.89
Equity Share Capital 8.47 8.47 8.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.35 9.62 8.19
Diluted EPS 12.35 9.62 8.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.35 9.62 8.19
Diluted EPS 12.35 9.62 8.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
