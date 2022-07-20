Stylam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.99 crore, up 79.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.99 crore in June 2022 up 79.61% from Rs. 130.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.77% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in June 2021.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,049.95 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.54% returns over the last 6 months