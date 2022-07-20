English
    Stylam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.99 crore, up 79.61% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.99 crore in June 2022 up 79.61% from Rs. 130.84 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.77% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021.

    Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in June 2021.

    Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,049.95 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.54% returns over the last 6 months

    Stylam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.99179.69130.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.99179.69130.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.55110.1376.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.040.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.85-3.02-7.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3914.1311.76
    Depreciation5.775.645.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.5638.5923.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5614.1620.54
    Other Income0.247.000.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7921.1620.89
    Interest2.202.131.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.6019.0319.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.6019.0319.12
    Tax6.662.575.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.9416.4613.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.9416.4613.89
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.359.628.19
    Diluted EPS12.359.628.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.359.628.19
    Diluted EPS12.359.628.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2022
