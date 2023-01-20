 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Stylam Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.98 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.98 crore in December 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 168.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.01 crore in December 2022 up 53.67% from Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.57 crore in December 2022 up 34.14% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.24 in December 2021.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,062.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.31% over the last 12 months.

Stylam Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.98 246.34 168.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.98 246.34 168.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.37 145.16 102.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.32 -8.18 -4.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.92 16.85 14.55
Depreciation 3.80 6.01 5.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.01 52.93 30.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.56 33.58 18.93
Other Income 0.21 0.25 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.77 33.84 23.51
Interest 4.08 1.34 2.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.69 32.50 21.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.69 32.50 21.49
Tax 7.68 8.29 5.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.01 24.21 15.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.01 24.21 15.63
Equity Share Capital 8.47 8.47 8.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.17 14.28 9.24
Diluted EPS 14.17 14.28 9.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.17 14.28 9.24
Diluted EPS 14.17 14.28 9.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Stylam Ind #Stylam Industries
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm