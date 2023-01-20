English
    Stylam Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.98 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.98 crore in December 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 168.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.01 crore in December 2022 up 53.67% from Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.57 crore in December 2022 up 34.14% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

    Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.24 in December 2021.

    Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,062.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.31% over the last 12 months.

    Stylam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.98246.34168.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.98246.34168.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.37145.16102.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.32-8.18-4.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9216.8514.55
    Depreciation3.806.015.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.0152.9330.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5633.5818.93
    Other Income0.210.254.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7733.8423.51
    Interest4.081.342.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6932.5021.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6932.5021.49
    Tax7.688.295.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0124.2115.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0124.2115.63
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1714.289.24
    Diluted EPS14.1714.289.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1714.289.24
    Diluted EPS14.1714.289.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm