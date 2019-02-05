Stylam Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.57 crore, up 46.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.57 crore in December 2018 up 46.04% from Rs. 81.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2018 up 149.31% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2018 up 69.42% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2017.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.55 in December 2017.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 640.95 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -2.73% over the last 12 months.