Stylam Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore, up 43.26% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore in September 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 171.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2022 up 61.98% from Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.85 crore in September 2022 up 39% from Rs. 28.67 crore in September 2021.
Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021. Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,082.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.
Stylam Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations246.34234.99171.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations246.34234.99171.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials145.16144.55101.02
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.18-10.85-0.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.8515.3914.34
Depreciation6.015.775.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.9350.5632.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5829.5618.52
Other Income0.260.254.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8429.8122.73
Interest1.342.201.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.5127.6120.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.5127.6120.82
Tax8.296.665.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2120.9515.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2120.9515.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.040.04-0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.1720.9914.92
Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2612.388.85
Diluted EPS14.2612.388.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2912.388.85
Diluted EPS14.2612.388.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
