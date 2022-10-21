Stylam Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore, up 43.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore in September 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 171.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2022 up 61.98% from Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.85 crore in September 2022 up 39% from Rs. 28.67 crore in September 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.