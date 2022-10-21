Stylam Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore, up 43.26% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore in September 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 171.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2022 up 61.98% from Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.85 crore in September 2022 up 39% from Rs. 28.67 crore in September 2021.
Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.
|Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,082.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.
|Stylam Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.34
|234.99
|171.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.34
|234.99
|171.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|145.16
|144.55
|101.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.00
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.18
|-10.85
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.85
|15.39
|14.34
|Depreciation
|6.01
|5.77
|5.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.93
|50.56
|32.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.58
|29.56
|18.52
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.25
|4.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.84
|29.81
|22.73
|Interest
|1.34
|2.20
|1.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.51
|27.61
|20.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.51
|27.61
|20.82
|Tax
|8.29
|6.66
|5.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.21
|20.95
|15.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.21
|20.95
|15.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|0.04
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.17
|20.99
|14.92
|Equity Share Capital
|8.47
|8.47
|8.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.26
|12.38
|8.85
|Diluted EPS
|14.26
|12.38
|8.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.29
|12.38
|8.85
|Diluted EPS
|14.26
|12.38
|8.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited