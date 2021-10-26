Stylam Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.95 crore, up 49.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.95 crore in September 2021 up 49.55% from Rs. 114.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2021 up 8.6% from Rs. 13.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.67 crore in September 2021 up 15.56% from Rs. 24.81 crore in September 2020.

Stylam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.22 in September 2020.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 956.25 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)