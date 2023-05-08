Stylam Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.83 crore, up 31.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.83 crore in March 2023 up 31.8% from Rs. 179.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2023 up 61.28% from Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2023 up 53.12% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 15.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2022.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,202.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 17.41% over the last 12 months.