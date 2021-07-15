Stylam Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.84 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 130.84 crore in June 2021 up 86.08% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2021 up 147.26% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021 up 82.43% from Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2020.
Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2020.
Stylam Ind shares closed at 891.45 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.79% returns over the last 6 months and 468.16% over the last 12 months.
|Stylam Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|130.84
|166.50
|70.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|130.84
|166.50
|70.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.49
|97.99
|32.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.17
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.52
|-9.45
|4.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.76
|12.69
|6.33
|Depreciation
|5.69
|5.51
|5.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.72
|34.22
|12.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.54
|25.37
|9.20
|Other Income
|0.35
|4.32
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.89
|29.69
|9.23
|Interest
|1.77
|1.29
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.12
|28.40
|7.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.12
|28.40
|7.46
|Tax
|5.23
|4.92
|1.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.89
|23.48
|5.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.89
|23.48
|5.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.24
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.77
|23.24
|5.57
|Equity Share Capital
|8.47
|8.47
|8.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.19
|13.85
|6.57
|Diluted EPS
|8.14
|13.85
|6.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.19
|13.85
|6.57
|Diluted EPS
|8.14
|13.85
|6.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited