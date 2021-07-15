MARKET NEWS

Stylam Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.84 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y

July 15, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stylam Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.84 crore in June 2021 up 86.08% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2021 up 147.26% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021 up 82.43% from Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2020.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2020.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 891.45 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.79% returns over the last 6 months and 468.16% over the last 12 months.

Stylam Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations130.84166.5070.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations130.84166.5070.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials76.4997.9932.90
Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.170.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.52-9.454.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.7612.696.33
Depreciation5.695.515.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.7234.2212.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5425.379.20
Other Income0.354.320.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8929.699.23
Interest1.771.291.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1228.407.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.1228.407.46
Tax5.234.921.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8923.485.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8923.485.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12-0.24--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.7723.245.57
Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.1913.856.57
Diluted EPS8.1413.856.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.1913.856.57
Diluted EPS8.1413.856.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Stylam Ind #Stylam Industries
first published: Jul 15, 2021 06:00 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.