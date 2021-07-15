Stylam Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.84 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.84 crore in June 2021 up 86.08% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2021 up 147.26% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021 up 82.43% from Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2020.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2020.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 891.45 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.79% returns over the last 6 months and 468.16% over the last 12 months.