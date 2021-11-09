Sturdy Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 75.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in September 2021 down 75.95% from Rs. 20.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021 up 45% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 up 91.77% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2020.

Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.36 on November 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months