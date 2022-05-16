Sturdy Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 82.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 82.89% from Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 148.34% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2022 up 35.46% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.

Sturdy Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.56 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)