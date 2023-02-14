English
    Sturdy Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 96.06% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sturdy Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 96.06% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 18.24% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 213.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.52 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -72.77% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.

    Sturdy Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.282.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.282.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.422.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.020.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.550.69
    Depreciation0.300.300.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.010.170.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-1.18-1.20
    Other Income0.080.050.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.74-1.13-0.71
    Interest0.01--0.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.75-1.13-0.77
    Exceptional Items-----0.71
    P/L Before Tax-1.75-1.13-1.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.75-1.13-1.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.75-1.13-1.48
    Equity Share Capital30.2530.2530.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.07-0.10
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.07-0.10
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am