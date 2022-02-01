Sturdy Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 80.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in December 2021 down 80.45% from Rs. 12.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021 up 94.49% from Rs. 26.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.57 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.55% over the last 12 months.