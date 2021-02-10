Sturdy Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore, down 60.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore in December 2020 down 60.8% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.88 crore in December 2020 up 6.67% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 99.74% from Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2019.

Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.51 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)