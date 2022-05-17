Strong set of numbers by Bharat Forge, outlook promising

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 663; Market Cap: Rs 29,660 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary, has posted a strong set of numbers for the final quarter of FY22 despite multiple headwinds for the industry. The performance got a boost from the improvement in realisations driven by a rich product mix, strong growth in export markets, and price hike taken by the company to pass on the raw material price inflation. The medium- to long-term demand outlook for the...