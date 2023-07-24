Strong rally in smallcaps still likely, under-invested companies could be moneymakers: Pawan Bharadia of Equitree Capital Advisors

At a time when many have started pointing out that the rally in the mid and smallcap space is probably nearing its end, Pawan Bharadia, Managing Director and Fund Manager, Equitree Capital Advisors, emphasised that there still are ample opportunities in the broader market and under-researched or under-invested companies could prove to be moneymakers for investors.

His philosophy is to invest in under-researched or under-invested companies where valuations are much below their intrinsic value or long-term averages. This is the key to generate alpha returns, according to Bharadia, who manages assets worth more than Rs 125 crore.

Prior to co-founding Equitree Capital Advisors, Bharadia held senior positions in private equity firms such as Nine Rivers Capital, Axis Holdings and Frontline Ventures. He has also worked with Chase Manhattan Bank and ABN Amro Bank.

“The long-term average valuation of the NSE Small Cap 100 index is 34 times one year forward as compared with the current valuation of 15.7 times one year forward,” he said, implying that there is still scope for further gains.

Bharadia’s smallcap fund has been one of the outperformers in June. In June 2023, Equitree Capital Advisors was among the top three Portfolio Management Services that outperformed the market. Its Emerging Opportunities Smallcap fund generated a return of about 11 percent in June.

What also sets him apart is the fund’s exclusive focus on the micro-cap space, with the average market cap of its portfolio companies at around Rs 1,500 crore.

Bharadia believes debt is an investment for capital preservation, while equity is the way forward for wealth creation.

Here are the edited excerpts from his interaction with Moneycontrol:

What makes you bullish on this space, and what was the strategy that led to this outperformance?

Given the sharp and quick runup that we saw in the broader market during the last quarter, one should see some cool-off in the broader markets — either time or absolute correction — for the sheer fact that the markets have run up too much, too soon. Having said that, we strongly believe that this is India’s decade and while there might be short-term volatility, we are quite bullish over the longer term.

The long-term average valuation of the NSE Small Cap 100 index is 34 times one year forward as compared with the current valuation of 15.7 times one year forward. We believe FY24 should see a decent growth in corporate profits, which would get amplified in the backdrop of the low base of FY23. Our own portfolio is expected to show net profit growth of over 40 percent for FY24 and still trades at an attractive valuation of just about 13 times. All this continues to make us believe that this market still has strong legs to run and one should use the dips to add on to their core portfolio.

What is your investment philosophy? What made you so focused on the small and midcap space, particularly smallcap?

Our investment philosophy is to do deep-value investing in under-researched or under-invested companies that have a good promoter pedigree, are market leaders in a large addressable market opportunity, and are reasonably valued with strong financials.

Being under-researched and under-invested also offers us opportunities to buy into these businesses at valuations that are much below their intrinsic value or long-term averages. These factors all put together enable us to earn alpha returns, which generally is not available in well-researched mid-caps or large caps.

What are your criteria for stock selection?

We prefer companies where there has been a structural shift either in the business (with new products or segments), management — for instance, a change of guard — or at the industry level itself for say a China plus 1 opportunity, Free Trade Agreement opportunity.

Besides, we also look for opportunities where strong operating leverage is likely to get played out enabling strong moats for these businesses. Needless to say, all these come along with a strong balance sheet, free cash flow generation, low or no leverage, and superior return ratios.

What are the emerging themes you have observed in the broader market? Are you investing in any indirect plays, and if yes, why not prefer direct plays?

China plus 1, and now Europe plus 1 along with Make in India initiatives, Free Trade Agreements are opening a plethora of new opportunities for the Indian manufacturing and engineering sector. We are seeing corporates — more particularly, in sectors like Auto Ancillary, Apparels, and Capital Goods — rising up to opportunities where India has a negligible market share in global trade.

Likewise, the buoyancy in Indian infrastructure spending is also offering multi-year opportunities for companies engaged in segments such as Railways, Defence, and applications based on Renewable energy, among others.

Another theme we are looking at from an investment standpoint is companies that are suppliers of products or services in the value chain rather than Original Equipment Manufacturers or asset owners. Generally, these indirect plays have better flexibility to manoeuvre through business cycles as they cater to multiple end-customers or geographies, which de-risks the business to some extent. Likewise, since these businesses are relatively less capital intensive, they tend to generate better Return On Equity.

