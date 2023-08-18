Strong Q1: Yatharth surges 8% on higher ARPO, improved investment strategy

On August 7, Yatharth Hospital made its debut on the NSE and BSE at an issue price of Rs 300.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yatharth Hospital zoomed around 8 percent higher on August 18, a day after it announced a bumper Q1FY24 earnings.

The recently listed, Delhi-NCR based Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Center reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on August 18. It reported a 73% year-on-year jump in net profit for the quarter to Rs 19 crore and also saw a sequential growth of 10% from Q4FY23. Operating revenue for the quarter ending June 2023 was Rs 154.5 crore, up by 39 percent from Rs 111.1 crore for the same quarter in the last fiscal

Follow our market blog for all the live action

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the quarter were up by 61 percent y-o-y to Rs 41.4 crore and by 10 percent to Rs 17.3 crore on a sequential basis. EBITDA margins for the quarter grew by 368 basis points to 26.8%.

For the quarter ending June 2023, bed occupancy grew to 51%, compared to 49% in Q4FY23 and 40% in Q1FY23. The Average Revenue per Occupied Bed (ARPO) also increased to Rs 281.40 crore, compared to Rs 277.06 in Q4FY23.

The earnings call is scheduled to be held on August 21.

In a post earning release, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Center’s Whole Time Director Yatharth Tyagi said, “During the quarter, Yatharth Hospitals registered one of the highest year-on-year growth rates in the hospital industry. Our ongoing investments reflect a strategic approach to nurturing well-balanced future growth, exemplified by ongoing expansion initiatives, both organic and inorganic.”

On August 7, Yatharth Hospital made its debut on the NSE and BSE with an issue price of Rs 300. The public issue of Rs 687 crore was subscribed 36.16 times during the July 26 to 28 period.

Read More: Yatharth Hospital lists at 2% premium to issue price

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited hospitals is among the top 10 private hospitals in the National Capital Region of Delhi, in terms of number of beds in Fiscal 2023 with operations in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​