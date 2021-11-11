Strides Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 575.00 crore, up 49.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 575.00 crore in September 2021 up 49.61% from Rs. 384.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.52 crore in September 2021 up 35.4% from Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.38 crore in September 2021 up 20.1% from Rs. 57.77 crore in September 2020.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2020.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 503.75 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -15.69% over the last 12 months.