Strides Pharma Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 384.33 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.33 crore in September 2020 down 9.66% from Rs. 425.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2020 down 70.9% from Rs. 47.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.77 crore in September 2020 down 39.69% from Rs. 95.79 crore in September 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.25 in September 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 674.15 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.69% over the last 12 months.