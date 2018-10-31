Strides Pharma Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 338.43 crore, down 42.49% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 338.43 crore in September 2018 down 42.49% from Rs. 588.48 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2018 down 213.85% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.02 crore in September 2018 down 73.48% from Rs. 79.26 crore in September 2017.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 413.35 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -50.83% over the last 12 months.