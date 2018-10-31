Strides Pharma Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 338.43 crore, down 42.49% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 338.43 crore in September 2018 down 42.49% from Rs. 588.48 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2018 down 213.85% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.02 crore in September 2018 down 73.48% from Rs. 79.26 crore in September 2017.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 413.35 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -50.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Strides Pharma Science
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.43
|349.77
|588.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.43
|349.77
|588.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|208.73
|236.62
|256.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.55
|9.02
|26.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.29
|-32.10
|34.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.03
|52.35
|106.62
|Depreciation
|21.23
|20.03
|34.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.75
|56.18
|125.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.57
|7.67
|5.40
|Other Income
|20.36
|15.77
|39.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|23.44
|44.50
|Interest
|11.37
|11.47
|35.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.58
|11.97
|8.66
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-5.72
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.59
|11.92
|2.94
|Tax
|-1.32
|1.37
|-9.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.27
|10.55
|12.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.03
|-0.01
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.30
|10.54
|12.56
|Equity Share Capital
|89.55
|89.55
|89.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|1.18
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|1.18
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|1.18
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|1.18
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited