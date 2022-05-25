 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strides Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.66 crore, down 28.08% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.66 crore in March 2022 down 28.08% from Rs. 633.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.50 crore in March 2022 up 317.07% from Rs. 48.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.66 crore in March 2022 down 7.79% from Rs. 111.33 crore in March 2021.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 22.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in March 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 302.70 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 455.66 439.56 633.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 455.66 439.56 633.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 243.39 232.32 381.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.09 0.68 8.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.40 39.20 68.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.41 67.60 73.64
Depreciation 24.41 26.23 24.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.54 96.12 14.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.58 -22.59 63.30
Other Income 84.83 7.50 23.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.25 -15.09 86.60
Interest 21.55 16.60 17.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.71 -31.69 68.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.71 -31.69 68.70
Tax -143.80 -14.09 20.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 200.50 -17.60 48.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 200.50 -17.60 48.08
Equity Share Capital 89.79 89.78 89.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.33 -1.96 5.36
Diluted EPS 22.33 -1.96 5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.33 -1.96 5.36
Diluted EPS 22.33 -1.96 5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 01:11 pm
