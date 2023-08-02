Strides Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 475.32 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.32 crore in June 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 423.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 up 112.08% from Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.21 crore in June 2023 up 225.49% from Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2022.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.38 in June 2022.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 480.10 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.72% returns over the last 6 months and 43.04% over the last 12 months.