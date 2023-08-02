English
    Strides Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 475.32 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 475.32 crore in June 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 423.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 up 112.08% from Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.21 crore in June 2023 up 225.49% from Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2022.

    Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.38 in June 2022.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 480.10 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.72% returns over the last 6 months and 43.04% over the last 12 months.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations475.32563.56423.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations475.32563.56423.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.10203.55293.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.215.135.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.5546.76-14.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.7064.5367.46
    Depreciation21.4622.7124.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.19124.16132.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1196.72-85.33
    Other Income11.6526.387.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.75123.10-77.86
    Interest36.6342.9026.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1380.20-103.88
    Exceptional Items---15.00--
    P/L Before Tax9.1365.20-103.88
    Tax1.132.80-37.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0062.40-66.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0062.40-66.25
    Equity Share Capital90.3090.3089.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.896.91-7.38
    Diluted EPS0.896.91-7.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.896.91-7.38
    Diluted EPS0.896.91-7.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:00 pm

