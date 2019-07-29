Strides Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 442.53 crore, up 26.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.53 crore in June 2019 up 26.52% from Rs. 349.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.68 crore in June 2019 up 134.16% from Rs. 10.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.70 crore in June 2019 up 62.64% from Rs. 43.47 crore in June 2018.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2018.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 353.60 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.