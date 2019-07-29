Strides Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 442.53 crore, up 26.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 442.53 crore in June 2019 up 26.52% from Rs. 349.77 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.68 crore in June 2019 up 134.16% from Rs. 10.54 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.70 crore in June 2019 up 62.64% from Rs. 43.47 crore in June 2018.
Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2018.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 353.60 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.
|Strides Pharma Science
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|442.53
|434.56
|349.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|442.53
|434.56
|349.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|283.50
|228.89
|236.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.46
|4.13
|9.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.05
|-10.89
|-32.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.56
|48.89
|52.35
|Depreciation
|17.12
|21.51
|20.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.44
|85.72
|56.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.50
|56.31
|7.67
|Other Income
|23.08
|56.41
|15.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.58
|112.72
|23.44
|Interest
|23.24
|16.31
|11.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.34
|96.41
|11.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.51
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|30.34
|94.90
|11.92
|Tax
|5.66
|-3.92
|1.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.68
|98.82
|10.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.68
|98.82
|10.54
|Equity Share Capital
|89.55
|89.55
|89.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.76
|11.04
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.75
|11.03
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.76
|11.04
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.75
|11.03
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited