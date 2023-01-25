 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Strides Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.51 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.51 crore in December 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 439.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2022 up 171.22% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 576.48% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

Strides Pharma Science
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 386.51 481.24 439.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 386.51 481.24 439.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 237.57 285.81 232.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.68 9.69 0.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.02 14.84 39.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.95 70.08 67.60
Depreciation 22.26 24.35 26.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.73 106.35 96.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.34 -29.88 -22.59
Other Income 29.75 20.47 7.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.10 -9.41 -15.09
Interest 35.10 34.66 16.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.99 -44.07 -31.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.99 -44.07 -31.69
Tax 5.46 -40.07 -14.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.54 -4.00 -17.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.54 -4.00 -17.60
Equity Share Capital 90.30 90.29 89.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 -0.44 -1.96
Diluted EPS 1.39 -0.44 -1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 -0.44 -1.96
Diluted EPS 1.39 -0.44 -1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited