Strides Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.51 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.51 crore in December 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 439.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2022 up 171.22% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 576.48% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.