Strides Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 421.09 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.09 crore in December 2020 up 15.53% from Rs. 364.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.49 crore in December 2020 up 50.1% from Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.65 crore in December 2020 up 27.87% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 896.25 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)