Strides Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 421.09 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 421.09 crore in December 2020 up 15.53% from Rs. 364.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.49 crore in December 2020 up 50.1% from Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.65 crore in December 2020 up 27.87% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 887.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.41% returns over the last 6 months and 83.84% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations421.09384.33364.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations421.09384.33364.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials265.84191.42208.60
Purchase of Traded Goods15.6118.769.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.552.64-20.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost64.0364.5450.77
Depreciation25.1524.1622.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses97.7387.7479.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.27-4.9214.30
Other Income16.2338.5417.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5033.6131.92
Interest17.1314.4216.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3619.2015.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.3619.2015.53
Tax6.885.521.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.4913.6813.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.4913.6813.65
Equity Share Capital89.6389.6389.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.291.531.52
Diluted EPS2.281.531.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.291.531.52
Diluted EPS2.281.531.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:11 am

