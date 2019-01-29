Strides Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 414.68 crore, up 39.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.68 crore in December 2018 up 39.22% from Rs. 297.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.31 crore in December 2018 down 85.31% from Rs. 104.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.92 crore in December 2018 down 1.74% from Rs. 55.89 crore in December 2017.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.65 in December 2017.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 504.50 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.86% returns over the last 6 months and -36.80% over the last 12 months.