Strides Pharma Science Q3 profit rises 358%

Strides Pharma Science has posted strong set of numbers in the quarter ended December 2019 as the company's profit rose 358 percent on year-on-year basis.

The company's consolidated adjusted profit for Q3FY20 was up at Rs 101.7 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 28 percent at Rs 735.3 crore versus Rs 573.8 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 184 percent at Rs 185.1 crore against Rs 65 crore, while margin was up at 25.2 percent against 11.3 percent, YoY.

The US business revenue rose 62 percent, emerging markets revenue was down 62 percent and other regulated markets revenue was up 54 percent, YoY.