Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science Q3 profit rises 358%

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 184 percent at Rs 185.1 crore against Rs 65 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Strides Pharma Science has posted strong set of numbers in the quarter ended December 2019 as the company's profit rose 358 percent on year-on-year basis.

The company's consolidated adjusted profit for Q3FY20 was up at Rs 101.7 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 28 percent at Rs 735.3 crore versus Rs 573.8 crore, YoY.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 184 percent at Rs 185.1 crore against Rs 65 crore, while margin was up at 25.2 percent against 11.3 percent, YoY.

The US business revenue rose 62 percent, emerging markets revenue was down 62 percent and other regulated markets revenue was up 54 percent, YoY.

At 09:40 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 464.00, up Rs 17.10, or 3.83 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.