    Strides Pharma Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 82 crore

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

    Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The drug firm had reported a net loss of Rs 127 crore in the October-December quarter of previous fiscal.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 865 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 794 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 12 crore as against a net loss of Rs 18 crore in the year-ago period, it added.