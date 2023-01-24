Strides Pharma Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 82 crore

Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net loss of Rs 127 crore in the October-December quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 865 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 794 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 12 crore as against a net loss of Rs 18 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The Bengaluru-based firm said the profit during the quarter was impacted by loss from JV and associates on account of inventory write off related to Covid portfolio.

