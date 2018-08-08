Strides Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 4 cr

Strides Pharma Science today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in April-June 2017, Strides Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 663.46 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 657.78 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 416.40 per scrip on BSE, up 6.20 per cent from the previous close.