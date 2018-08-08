App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 4 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in April-June 2017, Strides Pharma said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Strides Pharma Science today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in April-June 2017, Strides Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 663.46 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 657.78 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 416.40 per scrip on BSE, up 6.20 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 01:46 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.