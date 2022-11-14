 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 721.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in September 2022 up 114.04% from Rs. 162.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.59 crore in September 2022 up 1307.29% from Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.12 in September 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 319.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.67% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 897.10 940.07 721.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 897.10 940.07 721.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 372.69 492.70 287.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.31 59.31 84.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.10 -80.41 -46.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 191.69 183.66 148.36
Depreciation 61.70 60.40 56.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 220.19 224.66 262.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.43 -0.25 -70.13
Other Income 23.46 13.55 22.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.89 13.30 -47.92
Interest 67.64 54.54 43.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.75 -41.24 -91.47
Exceptional Items 14.52 -65.77 -59.90
P/L Before Tax 6.77 -107.01 -151.37
Tax -38.40 -28.07 -6.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.17 -78.94 -144.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 18.57 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.74 -78.94 -144.61
Minority Interest 3.92 -0.56 5.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -44.84 -56.39 -23.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.83 -135.89 -162.56
Equity Share Capital 90.29 89.79 89.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.54 -15.13 -18.12
Diluted EPS 2.54 -15.13 -18.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.54 -15.13 -18.12
Diluted EPS 2.54 -15.13 -18.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
