    Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 721.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in September 2022 up 114.04% from Rs. 162.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.59 crore in September 2022 up 1307.29% from Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021.

    Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.12 in September 2021.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 319.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.67% over the last 12 months.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations897.10940.07721.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations897.10940.07721.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials372.69492.70287.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.3159.3184.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.10-80.41-46.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost191.69183.66148.36
    Depreciation61.7060.4056.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses220.19224.66262.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.43-0.25-70.13
    Other Income23.4613.5522.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.8913.30-47.92
    Interest67.6454.5443.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.75-41.24-91.47
    Exceptional Items14.52-65.77-59.90
    P/L Before Tax6.77-107.01-151.37
    Tax-38.40-28.07-6.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.17-78.94-144.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items18.57----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.74-78.94-144.61
    Minority Interest3.92-0.565.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-44.84-56.39-23.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.83-135.89-162.56
    Equity Share Capital90.2989.7989.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.54-15.13-18.12
    Diluted EPS2.54-15.13-18.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.54-15.13-18.12
    Diluted EPS2.54-15.13-18.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

