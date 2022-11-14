Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 721.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in September 2022 up 114.04% from Rs. 162.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.59 crore in September 2022 up 1307.29% from Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.12 in September 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 319.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.67% over the last 12 months.