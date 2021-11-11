Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 721.47 crore, down 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.47 crore in September 2021 down 9.08% from Rs. 793.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 162.56 crore in September 2021 down 300.83% from Rs. 80.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021 down 95.06% from Rs. 174.96 crore in September 2020.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 503.75 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -15.69% over the last 12 months.