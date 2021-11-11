MARKET NEWS

Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 721.47 crore, down 9.08% Y-o-Y

November 11, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 721.47 crore in September 2021 down 9.08% from Rs. 793.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 162.56 crore in September 2021 down 300.83% from Rs. 80.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in September 2021 down 95.06% from Rs. 174.96 crore in September 2020.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 503.75 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -15.69% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations721.47688.37793.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations721.47688.37793.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials287.23316.93321.53
Purchase of Traded Goods84.0260.7861.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.58-28.63-75.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost148.36161.36138.31
Depreciation56.5654.8852.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses262.02228.17184.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.13-105.12109.30
Other Income22.2113.5312.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.92-91.59122.17
Interest43.5641.4536.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-91.47-133.0485.31
Exceptional Items-59.90-91.5413.13
P/L Before Tax-151.37-224.5898.44
Tax-6.76-35.546.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-144.61-189.0492.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----14.77
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-144.61-189.04107.11
Minority Interest5.423.373.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates-23.37-19.53-30.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-162.56-205.2080.95
Equity Share Capital89.7889.7289.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-18.12-22.889.03
Diluted EPS-18.12-22.889.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-18.12-22.889.03
Diluted EPS-18.12-22.889.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2021 11:11 am

