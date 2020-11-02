Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 793.56 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 793.56 crore in September 2020 up 10.97% from Rs. 715.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.94 crore in September 2020 down 43.28% from Rs. 142.72 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.96 crore in September 2020 up 8.9% from Rs. 160.66 crore in September 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.94 in September 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 689.60 on October 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 57.79% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.