you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 793.56 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 793.56 crore in September 2020 up 10.97% from Rs. 715.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.94 crore in September 2020 down 43.28% from Rs. 142.72 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.96 crore in September 2020 up 8.9% from Rs. 160.66 crore in September 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.94 in September 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 689.60 on October 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 57.79% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations793.56781.80715.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations793.56781.80715.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials321.53276.69257.99
Purchase of Traded Goods61.9744.0433.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.05-18.487.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost138.31129.78109.70
Depreciation52.7949.1342.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses184.70194.86158.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.30105.77105.67
Other Income12.8712.3112.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.17118.08118.66
Interest36.8736.9140.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.3181.1778.24
Exceptional Items13.1344.9283.44
P/L Before Tax98.44126.09161.68
Tax6.103.287.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.34122.80154.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items14.77--8.86
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.11122.80163.16
Minority Interest3.961.720.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates-30.12-20.96-21.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.95103.56142.72
Equity Share Capital89.6389.5589.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.0311.5615.94
Diluted EPS9.0311.5615.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.0311.5615.94
Diluted EPS9.0311.5615.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.