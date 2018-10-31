App
Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 12:23 PM IST

Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 732.63 crore, Down 26.41% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 732.63 crore in September 2018 Down 26.41% from Rs. 995.60 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2018 Down 258.23% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.33 crore in September 2018 Down 30.06% from Rs. 153.45 crore in September 2017.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 413.35 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -50.83% over the last 12 months.
Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 732.63 663.46 995.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 732.63 663.46 995.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 260.03 276.13 292.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 163.82 148.20 107.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.60 -83.89 83.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.75 105.36 157.73
Depreciation 44.49 42.87 54.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.03 136.88 222.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.11 37.91 76.88
Other Income 7.73 10.64 22.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.84 48.55 99.15
Interest 48.48 44.12 61.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.36 4.43 37.27
Exceptional Items -7.39 -4.94 -13.86
P/L Before Tax 6.97 -0.51 23.41
Tax 1.61 -4.27 4.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.36 3.76 19.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.76 -0.01 -3.22
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.60 3.75 16.03
Minority Interest -3.31 -1.75 -3.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -12.30 -7.91 -5.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.01 -5.91 7.59
Equity Share Capital 89.55 89.55 89.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85
Diluted EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85
Diluted EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 12:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science

