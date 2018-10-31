Strides Pharma Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 732.63 crore, Down 26.41% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 732.63 663.46 995.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 732.63 663.46 995.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 260.03 276.13 292.96 Purchase of Traded Goods 163.82 148.20 107.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.60 -83.89 83.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 118.75 105.36 157.73 Depreciation 44.49 42.87 54.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 162.03 136.88 222.99 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.11 37.91 76.88 Other Income 7.73 10.64 22.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.84 48.55 99.15 Interest 48.48 44.12 61.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.36 4.43 37.27 Exceptional Items -7.39 -4.94 -13.86 P/L Before Tax 6.97 -0.51 23.41 Tax 1.61 -4.27 4.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.36 3.76 19.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -1.76 -0.01 -3.22 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.60 3.75 16.03 Minority Interest -3.31 -1.75 -3.14 Share Of P/L Of Associates -12.30 -7.91 -5.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.01 -5.91 7.59 Equity Share Capital 89.55 89.55 89.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85 Diluted EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85 Diluted EPS -1.34 -0.66 0.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited