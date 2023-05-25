Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 986.37 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 986.37 crore in March 2023 up 13.9% from Rs. 866.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2023 down 132.66% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.68 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 128.23 crore in March 2022.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 377.60 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.
|Strides Pharma Science
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|986.37
|864.85
|866.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|986.37
|864.85
|866.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|268.41
|307.90
|169.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.59
|47.66
|117.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|63.71
|11.94
|140.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|175.66
|181.01
|157.25
|Depreciation
|60.93
|60.22
|60.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|254.45
|200.00
|239.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.63
|56.12
|-18.51
|Other Income
|27.12
|26.20
|86.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|121.75
|82.32
|67.55
|Interest
|80.52
|58.44
|49.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.23
|23.88
|18.06
|Exceptional Items
|-7.34
|41.56
|-76.95
|P/L Before Tax
|33.89
|65.44
|-58.88
|Tax
|7.09
|4.09
|-131.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.81
|61.35
|72.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.81
|61.35
|72.60
|Minority Interest
|4.25
|2.08
|0.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-40.60
|-143.45
|-43.64
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.54
|-80.03
|29.22
|Equity Share Capital
|90.30
|90.30
|89.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-8.86
|3.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-8.86
|3.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-8.86
|3.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-8.86
|3.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited