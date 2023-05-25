English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 986.37 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 986.37 crore in March 2023 up 13.9% from Rs. 866.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2023 down 132.66% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.68 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 128.23 crore in March 2022.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 377.60 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations986.37864.85866.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations986.37864.85866.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials268.41307.90169.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.5947.66117.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks63.7111.94140.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.66181.01157.25
    Depreciation60.9360.2260.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses254.45200.00239.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.6356.12-18.51
    Other Income27.1226.2086.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.7582.3267.55
    Interest80.5258.4449.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.2323.8818.06
    Exceptional Items-7.3441.56-76.95
    P/L Before Tax33.8965.44-58.88
    Tax7.094.09-131.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8161.3572.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8161.3572.60
    Minority Interest4.252.080.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-40.60-143.45-43.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.54-80.0329.22
    Equity Share Capital90.3090.3089.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-8.863.25
    Diluted EPS-1.06-8.863.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-8.863.25
    Diluted EPS-1.06-8.863.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:50 pm