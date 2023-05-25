Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 986.37 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.37 crore in March 2023 up 13.9% from Rs. 866.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2023 down 132.66% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.68 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 128.23 crore in March 2022.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 377.60 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.