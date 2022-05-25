 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 866.02 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 866.02 crore in March 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 908.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 46.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.23 crore in March 2022 down 24.7% from Rs. 170.29 crore in March 2021.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in March 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 302.70 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 866.02 794.39 908.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 866.02 794.39 908.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.18 317.59 402.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 117.40 53.91 115.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 140.90 29.60 -147.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.25 179.94 153.70
Depreciation 60.68 60.90 51.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 239.12 211.82 226.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.51 -59.37 105.38
Other Income 86.06 10.19 13.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.55 -49.18 118.43
Interest 49.48 42.25 41.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.06 -91.43 76.82
Exceptional Items -76.95 -15.43 -0.93
P/L Before Tax -58.88 -106.86 75.89
Tax -131.48 -4.48 11.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.60 -102.38 64.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.83
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.60 -102.38 63.57
Minority Interest 0.26 4.99 2.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -43.64 -24.28 -19.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.22 -121.67 46.09
Equity Share Capital 89.79 89.78 89.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 -13.55 5.14
Diluted EPS 3.25 -13.55 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 -13.55 5.14
Diluted EPS 3.25 -13.55 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

