    Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 866.02 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 866.02 crore in March 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 908.49 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 46.09 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.23 crore in March 2022 down 24.7% from Rs. 170.29 crore in March 2021.

    Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in March 2021.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 302.70 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations866.02794.39908.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations866.02794.39908.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.18317.59402.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods117.4053.91115.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks140.9029.60-147.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.25179.94153.70
    Depreciation60.6860.9051.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses239.12211.82226.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.51-59.37105.38
    Other Income86.0610.1913.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.55-49.18118.43
    Interest49.4842.2541.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.06-91.4376.82
    Exceptional Items-76.95-15.43-0.93
    P/L Before Tax-58.88-106.8675.89
    Tax-131.48-4.4811.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.60-102.3864.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.83
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.60-102.3863.57
    Minority Interest0.264.992.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-43.64-24.28-19.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.22-121.6746.09
    Equity Share Capital89.7989.7889.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.25-13.555.14
    Diluted EPS3.25-13.555.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.25-13.555.14
    Diluted EPS3.25-13.555.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
