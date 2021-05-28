Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 908.49 crore, up 46.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.49 crore in March 2021 up 46.85% from Rs. 618.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.09 crore in March 2021 up 122.6% from Rs. 203.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.29 crore in March 2021 up 105.94% from Rs. 82.69 crore in March 2020.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.77 in March 2020.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 807.35 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 101.48% over the last 12 months.