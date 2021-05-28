MARKET NEWS

Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 908.49 crore, up 46.85% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.49 crore in March 2021 up 46.85% from Rs. 618.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.09 crore in March 2021 up 122.6% from Rs. 203.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.29 crore in March 2021 up 105.94% from Rs. 82.69 crore in March 2020.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.77 in March 2020.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 807.35 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 101.48% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations908.49832.02618.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations908.49832.02618.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials402.77389.43175.66
Purchase of Traded Goods115.7674.3136.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-147.01-113.1734.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost153.70128.35124.09
Depreciation51.8652.5145.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses226.04192.50182.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.38108.0919.70
Other Income13.0513.2017.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.43121.2937.35
Interest41.6134.6840.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.8286.61-2.98
Exceptional Items-0.93-13.77-170.10
P/L Before Tax75.8972.85-173.08
Tax11.4910.77-10.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.4062.07-162.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.83--0.82
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.5762.07-161.79
Minority Interest2.342.692.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates-19.82-26.92-44.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.0937.85-203.93
Equity Share Capital89.6889.6389.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.144.22-22.77
Diluted EPS5.144.22-22.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.144.22-22.77
Diluted EPS5.144.22-22.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 28, 2021 02:22 pm

