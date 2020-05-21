Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 618.64 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 618.64 crore in March 2020 up 0.4% from Rs. 616.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 203.93 crore in March 2020 down 529.24% from Rs. 47.51 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.69 crore in March 2020 down 24.37% from Rs. 109.34 crore in March 2019.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 421.15 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.26% over the last 12 months.
|Strides Pharma Science
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|618.64
|732.44
|616.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|618.64
|732.44
|616.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|175.66
|277.54
|269.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.34
|38.83
|43.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.65
|-55.29
|-24.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|124.09
|111.64
|83.26
|Depreciation
|45.34
|43.47
|29.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|182.86
|177.45
|151.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.70
|138.80
|63.11
|Other Income
|17.65
|12.22
|16.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.35
|151.02
|79.69
|Interest
|40.33
|39.63
|23.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.98
|111.39
|56.33
|Exceptional Items
|-170.10
|15.63
|15.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-173.08
|127.02
|72.27
|Tax
|-10.47
|11.30
|-7.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-162.61
|115.72
|79.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.82
|--
|-14.80
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-161.79
|115.72
|65.02
|Minority Interest
|2.64
|1.56
|2.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-44.78
|-23.39
|-20.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-203.93
|93.89
|47.51
|Equity Share Capital
|89.55
|89.55
|89.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.77
|10.48
|5.31
|Diluted EPS
|-22.76
|10.48
|5.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.77
|10.48
|5.31
|Diluted EPS
|-22.76
|10.48
|5.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:13 am