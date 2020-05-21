Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 618.64 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.64 crore in March 2020 up 0.4% from Rs. 616.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 203.93 crore in March 2020 down 529.24% from Rs. 47.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.69 crore in March 2020 down 24.37% from Rs. 109.34 crore in March 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 421.15 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.26% over the last 12 months.