Strides Pharma Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 839.70 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 839.70 crore in March 2019 up 26.43% from Rs. 664.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.51 crore in March 2019 down 91.76% from Rs. 576.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.51 crore in March 2019 up 60.18% from Rs. 108.32 crore in March 2018.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 63.45 in March 2018.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 484.45 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.