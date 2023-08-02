Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 929.99 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 929.99 crore in June 2023 down 1.07% from Rs. 940.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2023 up 94.77% from Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.24 crore in June 2023 up 137.77% from Rs. 73.70 crore in June 2022.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 480.10 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.72% returns over the last 6 months and 43.04% over the last 12 months.