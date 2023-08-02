English
    Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 929.99 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 929.99 crore in June 2023 down 1.07% from Rs. 940.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2023 up 94.77% from Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.24 crore in June 2023 up 137.77% from Rs. 73.70 crore in June 2022.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 480.10 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.72% returns over the last 6 months and 43.04% over the last 12 months.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations929.99986.37940.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations929.99986.37940.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials269.85268.41492.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.5068.5959.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.6063.71-80.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.53175.66183.66
    Depreciation59.5960.9360.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.92254.45224.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.0094.63-0.25
    Other Income8.6527.1213.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.65121.7513.30
    Interest76.4280.5254.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.2341.23-41.24
    Exceptional Items-5.98-7.34-65.77
    P/L Before Tax33.2533.89-107.01
    Tax9.687.09-28.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.5726.81-78.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.5726.81-78.94
    Minority Interest2.254.25-0.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-32.93-40.60-56.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.11-9.54-135.89
    Equity Share Capital90.3090.3089.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-1.06-15.13
    Diluted EPS-0.79-1.06-15.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-1.06-15.13
    Diluted EPS-0.79-1.06-15.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:00 pm

